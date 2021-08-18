Wacky YouTuber wins hearts

Lê Hương With a warm voice and gift for telling stories explaining local culture and customs, YouTuber Lê Hoàng Nam has lured 3.2 million subscribers to his Challenge Me channel, which is one of the most popular YouTube channels in Việt Nam. Since 2014, he has published over 690 videos, many of which explore mysterious and interesting places and unique customs throughout Việt Nam and neighbouring countries. "I think I have a lot of advantages in following this career – a professional YouTuber," Nam told Việt Nam News . "I have the experience to edit stories, act as an MC, present adventure programmes and bring it all to film." Nam’s team in Phú Quốc National Forest in 2020. — Photo courtesy of Lê Hoàng Nam The Academy of Journalism and Communication graduate said he had some difficulties when first editing the videos but his passion drove him on to produce alluring content. "At first I just wanted to film the challenges I overcame so that I could keep records of what I had done as a young man," he said. "It turned out that the very first clips were warmly welcomed by audiences and various networks. I even earned some money… Read full this story
- Anil Kapoor's Dance With Rhea At Post-Wedding Celebrations Is Winning Hearts
- Doug Ose pulls out of California recall election after suffering heart attack
- India vs Eng 2021: Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli & Co’s Lord’s Test win
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer: "Fear, Itself" / "Beer Bad" / "Wild At Heart" | Angel: "I Fall To Pieces" / "Rm w/a Vu" / "Sense & Sensitivity"
- India vs Eng 2021: ‘Kamaal kar diya ladko ne’ – Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag all praise historic win
- ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma's Pic With Wife Ritika Has A Heart-Warming Message | Cricket News
- IND vs ENG: Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Jasprit Bumrah, Claims 'He Doesn't Only Have a Big Heart Also Has Brains'
- EU's Galileo project exposed: How UK firm provided 'brains at heart' of satellite system
- Strictly's Ola Jordan shares heart-warming bonding moment with baby daughter Ella
Wacky YouTuber wins hearts have 341 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.