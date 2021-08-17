VPN contingent confident to compete at international competition

The VPN contingent, including two frigates 015-Tran Hung Dao and 016-Quang Trung, will compete in the "Sea Cup" event of the International Army Games 2021. During their stay in Vladivostok city, Russia, the contingent had intensive training and made thorough preparations for the games. Reporter : Could you please talk about the contingent's training process? Naval Commander Nguyen Van Dong : After the fleet review in celebration of the 325th founding anniversary of the Russian Federation Navy, the two warships started their fifth period of the training in Russia. This is the last training before the official competition starts. Based on the real conditions in the anchorage position in the Russian waters, the contingent has actively adjusted their training programs. All the members have been practicing six consecutive days a week and seven hours a day. During the training, all four teams competing in "Sea Training," "Controlling Water Intake at the Shoreline Training Facility," "Using Life-Saving Appliances," and "Performing Artillery Fire" exercises have observed the competition regulations. The teams set targets for each training day. After each day, they draw lessons learnt to avoid shortcomings on the next training day, thus improving training outcomes and finding suitable competition methods for… Read full this story

