Volunteers work around the clock to get oxygen cylinders to where they are most needed

Nguyễn Minh Quân transports an oxygen cylinder. — Photo zing.vn HCM CITY — Nguyễn Minh Quân quickly packs up his personal belongings and hands over his work to the next shift at 10pm. It's been a long day. Quân, a 20-year-old student, is one of five volunteers who were sent to HCM City's Tropical Diseases Hospital by the city's Youth Union to support the Pharmacy Department. Every day, Quân and his colleagues transport oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients and collect the used tanks. After an 8-hour shift, his arms and shoulder muscles are tired from carrying the heavy cylinders. "I'll work at the hospital from 1pm to 10pm,"he says. "The work is hard and there is the potential risk of infection from an F0, but I'm very happy because I have the opportunity to give back to the community," Quân told zing.vn . Previously, he had worked as a volunteer supporting pandemic prevention works in the city at… Read full this story

