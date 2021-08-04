VN to receive 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, US gives VN 77 ultra-cold freezers

From now to the year end, Vietnam will receive nearly 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccines. In early September, the US will present Vietnam with 77 ultra-cold freezers to store the vaccines. Minister Nguyen Thanh Long at a meeting with representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on August 4. The information was revealed during a talk between Vietnamese Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and representatives of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on August 4. Long thanked the US Government for giving Vietnam equipment, financial assistance and more than 5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the Covax Facility. Long said that the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam is still complicated with the fast spread of the Delta variant, so there is a great demand for vaccines. Vietnam has signed a contract to buy 31 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and is going to buy another 20 million doses. Around 47 million doses are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam in the last quarter of 2021. Long suggested that USAID help speed up the delivery of Pfizer vaccine to… Read full this story

