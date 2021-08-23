VN records 10,280 new cases, 389 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday

A medical worker of HCM City's health department tells people how to self-collect samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing at Alley 466 Lê Văn Sỹ Street, District 3 on Sunday afternoon. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 10,280 new COVID-19 infection cases and 389 COVID-related deaths on Monday, slightly decreasing compared to the two previous days. Of the latest transmissions, 14 were imported and 10,266 were locally transmitted, the Ministry of Health said. Among the new cases, 6,021 were found in the community. The total number of deaths in the country as of August 23 stood at 8,666, accounting for 2.4 per cent of the total number of cases. HCM City today recorded the highest number of new infections in the country with 4,251. Bình Dương Province ranked second with 3,183 new cases. In the past 24 hours, the number of infections recorded in HCM City increased by 58 cases and Bình Dương decreased by 612 cases. New cases were also detected in Đồng Nai (623), Tiền Giang (459), Long An (388), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (154), Đà Nẵng (152), Đắk Lắk (128), Khánh Hòa (125), Nghệ An (111), Đồng Tháp (100), Cần Thơ (85), An Giang… Read full this story

