Vinhomes launches GS1, an apartment tower located at the gateway of The Miami subdivision

On August 9, 2021, Vinhomes Joint Stock Company officially launched sales of GS1, an apartment tower in The Miami subdivision (Vinhomes Smart City, Ha Noi) with design inspired by the masterpiece named One Thousand Museum, one of the iconic buildings of Miami (USA). On the occasion of the launch, Vinhomes offers customers the opportunity to own a GS1 apartment from VND999 million along with many attractive offers. GS1 apartment tower in The Miami subdivision is a 39-floor tower, located at the Entrance No. 4 of Vinhomes Smart City – the most beautiful gateway of The Miami in particular and Vinhomes Smart City in general. From here, residents can easily connect to surrounding areas by moving directly to Le Trong Tan Street, or over Anh Sang Overpass to use the high-end utility ecosystem of Vinhomes Smart City. GS1 apartment tower is located at the most beautiful gateway of The Miami in particular and… Read full this story

