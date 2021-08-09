Vinamilk continues to support medical staff in the prevention of COVID-19

From the end of June 2021, hundreds of thousands of healthy gifts have been sent to more than 10,000 healthcare workers at 60 hospitals across the country. — Photo courtesy of Vinamilk HÀ NỘI — Vinamilk has presented hundreds of thousands of nutritional products to the frontline medical forces fighting the COVID-19 pandemic at 50 treatment hospitals and isolation areas across the country. This is under part of the campaign “A healthy you for a healthy Việt Nam” which aims to support medical to the total value of VNĐ20 billion. Receiving gifts from Vinamilk, Doctor Nguyễn Văn Học from Đức Giang General Hospital's Emergency Medicine and Poison Control Department said: "To ensure energy levels are high during the treatment of COVID-19 patients, in addition to everyday nutrition, vitamins, minerals, milk, and fruit supplements from the hospital and its benefactors is a good source of spiritual motivation for our medical staff. We are very grateful and look forward to continuing to receive the attention of corporations for our medical staff. Hopefully, together, we will repel the pandemic and ensure people’s health." Such activities have been launched in many hospitals nationwide by Vinamilk such as Việt Đức Hospital in Hà Nội, Huế Central Hospital, Quảng Nam… Read full this story

