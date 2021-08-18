Hundreds of antique objects have been donated by residents in Yên Mỹ Commune in Thanh Trì District to transform the commune's Memorial House into a museum. — Photo laodong.vn HÀ NỘI — Locals in a suburban village in Hà Nội have set up a museum to maintain the memorabilia of their village's history. Hundreds of antique objects have been donated by local residents in Yên Mỹ Commune in Thanh Trì District to transform the commune's Memorial House into a mini museum. Dubbed "The Place where Time Stands Still", the 150-square-metre venue now displays objects and documents showcasing the village's development over the past centuries. Visitors can find objects related to life in the village's past such as hundred-year-old chinaware, wooden meal trays, clay pots and brass sinks. Farming tools and household items that are hard to find today, such as stone grinders, bamboo bailing buckets and bamboo cupboards are also on show. According to the Chairman of the Yên Mỹ Commune Trần Quang Khánh, all the memorabilia displayed at the museum demonstrate not only the daily activities of Northern villages, but also different periods of history. "All these unique keepsakes are a meaningful bridge linking the past and present," he said. The bicycle… Read full this story

Villagers create mini-museum from own donations have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.