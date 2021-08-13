Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chief of the HCM City Military Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, and its Political Commissar Major General Phan Van Xung and Vice Chairman of the VFF Committee of HCM City attended the event. During the event, Viettel HCM City offered VND 1 billion to support the city in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Viettel HCM City's Director Ngo Manh Hung, amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unit is proactive in providing necessary stuff for the COVID-19 prevention and control, performed its tasks on the front-line in the pandemic fight, launched promotion programs for its customers and assisted COVID-19-hit people in quarantine or locked-down areas. Meanwhile, its affiliated units also worked with local authorities and armed forces to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control as well as social security. In turn, General Nam commended the Viettel personnel for their help, saying that their wholehearted care would motivate the city's armed forces to soon combat the pandemic and successfully fulfill all assigned missions, contributing to bringing life back to normal again. Translated by Minh Anh

Viettel hands over COVID-19 prevention and control’s fund to HCM City have 286 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.