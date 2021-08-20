Among trade deals made by the agriculture industry in the period, the most notable was Vietnam's lychee exports to Japan. With efforts in negotiation and commitments to comply with Japan's regulations, Japan authorized Vietnam to supervise and approve Vietnamese quarantine treatment establishments. According to Hoang Trung, director of the ministry's Plant Protection Department, the department had to continuously work online with Japanese authorities, even implementing online inspection, which created favorable conditions for enterprises to successfully export lychees in 2021. Ngo Thi Thu Hong, Director of Ameii Vietnam Joint Stock Company, said when Vietnam was allowed to monitor quarantine treatment establishments, the department's quarantine staff came to work with the establishments, which helped the lychee exports to be much more favorable than last year. The department also negotiated with Malaysia on pesticide residues to restore chili exports. The department also broadly solved problems related to the export of fresh fruits and promoted the opening of Vietnam’s agricultural products market to China, especially for lychees and sweet potatoes. The ministry's Department of Animal Health (DAH) also supported more factories to export milk and dairy products, feathers, fishmeal and fish oil to China. It has also completed procedures on exporting processed chicken products… Read full this story

Vietnam’s agricultural product exports shine despite pandemic have 233 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.