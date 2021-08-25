Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân welcomes US counterpart Kamala Harris

Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân (right) hosted a welcoming reception for US counterpart Kamala Harris. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Wednesday morning welcomed her visiting US counterpart Kamala Harris to Hà Nội at the Presidential Palace. Harris' visit is the first time an incumbent US Vice President has visited Việt Nam, and this is also the first time the Vietnamese Vice President hosted a reception for a high-ranking foreign official since taking office in July at the first session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly. After meeting with Ánh Xuân, Harris had talks with Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính later. In the afternoon, she is expected to attend the virtual launching ceremony for the US CDC office for the Southeast Asia region, and witness the signing of land lease for the construction of a new US embassy in Hà Nội. US Vice President steps out of Air Force Two after the plane arrived in Hà Nội Tuesday night. — VNA/VNS Photo Lâm Khánh US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at Nội Bài International Airport late Tuesday, to a welcome delegation led… Read full this story

