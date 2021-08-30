Vietnamese swimmers fail to qualify

Vietnamese swimmer Trịnh Thị Bích Như (in lane 1) prepares to compete in the women's 50m butterfly at the Tokyo Paralympics. — Photo screenshot Paralympics HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese swimmers Trịnh Thị Bích Như and Võ Thanh Tùng have both been eliminated in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 yesterday. Như competed in the women's 50m butterfly and finished her race with a time of 42.60sec to rank 14 out of 15 swimmers. It's Như's fourth and final event at the Games. Earlier, she did manage to reach the final of 100m breaststroke event and finished seventh with a time of 1:53.31. "I have finished my competitions,” Như told Việt Nam News. “Although I don't have a medal, I am very glad to come to Tokyo to compete, especially all the difficulties because of COVID-19. It will be the forever an unforgettable moment in my career." Meanwhile, Tùng competed in the men's 50 backstroke finishing ninth out of 16 athletes with a time of 40.07sec. The men's division featured many strong swimmers. All eight finalists finished under 40 seconds. In the qualifying round Ruan Jingsong of China set a new Paralympic record of 33.27sec. Tùng has completed four out of five… Read full this story

