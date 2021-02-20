Vietnamese student wins int’l letter-writing contest

Imagining herself as the three-year-old Syrian boy who was drowned off the coast of Turkey, Nguyen Thi Thu Trang wrote a letter from the child to himself when he reaches the age of 45. The letter won the first prize in the 2016 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People held by the Universal Postal Union (UPU). In her letter, Trang played the role of the late AylanKurdi – the drowned Syrian child washed up on a beach in Bodrum, Turkey while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos earlier this year, as seen in the world-shaking photo on the tragedy of wars, conflicts and illegal immigration into Europe. Her letter, which “was written from heaven” about a world without violence or discrimination, won the first prize in the contest at the national level in May in Vietnam. It was translated into French and English to be sent to the organising board of the 45th UPU International Letter Writing Contest based in Switzerland for the international round. Trang is a student in Nam Sach High School in the northern province of Hai Dương. She is the second Vietnamese to become the contest’s first prize winner. The first was Ho…

