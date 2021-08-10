Vietnamese stories retold through the lens of Czech photographer

Photographer Jindřich Štreit (left) is pictured with visitors at the exhibition Vietnam Stories. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Kỳ PLZEŇ The daily life of Vietnamese families in the Czech Republic is featured at an exhibition in Plzeň City that is located nearly 80km from Prague. Vietnam Stories , the name of the exhibition, showcases 50 photos by Czech photographer and teacher Jindřich Štreit, who is considered one of the most important exponents of Czech documentary photography. It is jointly organised by the City Council in collaboration with the Vietnamese association in Plzeň. Vietnam Stories also features traditional Vietnamese customs and habits that are still preserved and practised in the Czech Republic, such as national holidays, birthdays, weddings and death anniversaries. Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Štreit said that he had researched and integrated into the Vietnamese community to capture the most authentic angles of their life for the photo collection. "I personally have a very good relationship with the Vietnamese community in North Morava and they themselves, especially young people, have enthusiastically helped me to make this meaningful series of photos," the 75-year-old photographer said. According to Eliška Bartáková, Deputy Mayor of Plzeň City, the Vietnamese community has been in… Read full this story
