Vietnamese, Singaporean firms tap FTAs with EU, UK to expand cooperation

Participants at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A webinar discussing ways that Vietnamese and Singaporean businesses can fully tap opportunities brought by free trade agreements (FTAs) with the EU and the UK to expand their cooperation, was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore on Saturday. Leading experts on FTAs, representatives from more than 200 Vietnamese and Singaporean enterprises, and multinational companies in Singapore took part in the event. Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phước Dũng said Việt Nam and Singapore were the two countries with the highest economic openness in Southeast Asia and the only two ASEAN countries that had signed FTAs with the EU and the UK. This proved governments and businesses had the same goal of participating in economic links to diversify export markets, and participate more deeply in global value chains and product networks to improving their competitiveness and promoting sustainable growth. Since these FTAs took effect, both countries have witnessed strong growth in exports. Last year, exports of Việt Nam and Singapore to the EU increased by about 18 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Việt Nam also witnessed an impressive growth rate in exports to the UK recently.

