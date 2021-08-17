Vietnamese overseas support fight against the pandemic

Overseas Vietnamese are pictured at the inauguration of Joining Hands With Việt Nam To Overcome COVID-19 campaign in London, UK. To date, the campaign has raise over VNĐ101,835,000 (US$4,477). — Photo courtesy of the organisation board. HÀ NỘI — A campaign to raise funds for Việt Nam's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has begun by overseas Vietnamese living in London. Joining Hands With Việt Nam To Overcome COVID-19 campaign aims to call on the Vietnamese communities across the UK to contribute both financially and mentally to supporting their homeland during this difficult time. "Despite living far from home, our hearts have always been oriented towards our homeland,” Hoàng Hải Hà, chairwoman of Ladies Of All Nations International UK -Việt Nam and member of the organisation board, told Việt Nam News . “Vietnamese in the UK all feel sad and worried on hearing news about the pandemic situation in Việt Nam." The inauguration of the campaign on Sunday was attended by many Vietnamese overseas including Vietnamese teenagers living in the UK who have also donated their savings they earned by tutoring online or working part-time during their summer vacations. According to Hà, the campaign has raised VNĐ101,835,000 (US$4,477), 80 per cent of which will… Read full this story

