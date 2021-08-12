A scene in Memento Mori: Water. Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY Two Vietnamese films by Marcus Mạnh Cường Vũ and Nguyễn Phan Linh Đan have been included at the Busan Film Festival, while the new horror movie by Lê Bình Giang has been introduced at the Locarno Film Festival. The Asian Project Market (APM) at the Busan Film Festival, which recently announced 26 films participating this year, will take place from October 12-14 within the framework of the Busan International Film Festival 2021 in South Korea. Among 26 films participating in APM, two are Vietnamese movies, including Memento Mori: Water from director Vũ and producers Nguyễn Hoàng Điệp and Nguyễn Trinh Hoan, and the film If Wood Could Cry, It Would Cry Blood from director Đan and producer Ngô Thị Bích Hạnh. Memento Mori: Water is the second movie in the Memento Mori the Movie trilogy, written and directed by Vũ since 2019. The series is inspired by a true story in the book Điểm đến cuộc đời (Destination of Life) by author Đặng Hoàng Giang. The film tells the story of Hà, a mother who has a son with bone cancer. The main event offers Hà an opportunity to experience sympathy and enlightenment, among other insights. The movie is currently in pre-production, and is scheduled… Read full this story

Vietnamese movies featured at Busan, Locarno film festivals have 338 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.