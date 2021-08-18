Vietnamese honorary consul office inaugurated in India’s Bangalore

Being appointed as Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Bangalore, Srinivasa Murthy, 71, has become the first Honorary Consul of Vietnam in India, and the third person appointed by Vietnam worldwide in 2021. He has experience in leading and managing many large enterprises and associations with roles such as Chairman of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chairman of All India Incense Manufacturers Association, Chairman of the Cricket Association in Karnataka state and currently Chairman of The Mysore Silk Cloth Merchants’ Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Murthy pledged to fulfill his role and roll out relevant activities, including citizen protection, support for the Vietnamese community in India, as well as efforts to promote Vietnam's image and people to friends in Karnataka in particular and India at large. He will also work to foster cooperation activities in economy, trade, culture, people-to-people exchange between the Indian state and Vietnamese localities. At present, many Vietnamese engineers are working at multinational corporations in Bangalore, which is dubbed as the "Silicon Valley" of India and Asia. The appointment of an honorary consul aims to promptly meet the demand for protection of Vietnamese citizens' legitimate interests, and bolster the Vietnam-India economic and trade relations. Source:… Read full this story

