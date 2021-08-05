Vietnamese foreign minister proposes Switzerland continue with vaccine assistance

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn (right) and Switzerland's Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis attend a press conference after their talks on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn proposed Switzerland continue to assist Việt Nam in accessing to COVID-19 vaccine supply, treatment drugs and necessary medical equipment during his talks with Switzerland's Vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Thursday. Welcoming the guest to Việt Nam, minister Sơn said the visit, which was made to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, would contribute to promoting stronger bilateral relations. The two foreign ministers noted that Việt Nam-Switzerland relations are developing well in various fields including outstanding achievements in the 30-year implementation of the Swiss development co-operation programme with Việt Nam which Switzerland has provided assistance of US$662.5 million for Việt Nam. The Vietnamese foreign minister thanked the Swiss Government for continuing to prioritise Official Development Assistance to Vietnam in the future, focusing mainly on environmental protection and economic reform. According to Việt Nam's General Department of Customs, the total import and export turnover between the two countries in 2020 and during 2016-18 period… Read full this story

