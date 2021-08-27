Football Football season 2020-21 has been canceled with clubs and players facing financial and jobless problems.— Photo zing.vn HÀ NỘI — Finally, unexpectedly, the national football season has come an abrupt end, leaving a series of problems behind that have never been seen in the nation’s sporting history. After an online meeting recently between the Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF) and representatives of 27 football clubs, it was decided that the 2020-21 season would be cancelled after twice being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, 14 teams of the V. League 1 had competed in just 12 matches in the first period, with former champions Hoàng Anh Gia Lai sitting on top of the table before the competition was delayed. It was expected to return next February. Due to the rapid spread of the outbreak in most cities and provinces, organisers had to make the unwanted decision. The V. League 2 clubs have played seven matches while the National Cup has run for only two rounds. However, at the meeting delegates were unable to finalise whether Hoàng Anh Gia Lai could receive the league trophy and if anyone should be relegated. The organisers also have to review the regulations of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to find which team could… Read full this story

Vietnamese football league cancelled amid COVID-19 have 305 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.