Vietnamese celebrities join hands to fight COVID-19 in quarantine zones

A team of celebrity volunteers entering a quarantine zone in HCM City to help people fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo zingnews.vn HCM CITY — Vietnamese celebrities are actively joining volunteer teams in quarantine zones to boost the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic which is spreading across the city. Since the fourth COVID-19-pandemic broke out in HCM City, many members of the entertainment industry including artists, singers and models have been participating in humanitarian works to help lessen the hardship of citizens in isolated areas. Many of them have volunteered to act as coordinators for the vaccination programme, to go shopping for quarantined people while others have gone inside locked-down areas to take samples for COVID-19 testing. Images of MC Quỳnh Hoa, Hòang My — the first runner-up of 2010 Miss Việt Nam — and singer Quốc Đạt passed a blockade fence to enter an isolation area to take COVID-19 test samples from people in District 7 have gone viral. Hoàng My jokingly called it a “cinematic” moment. She confided while speaking on Zingnews.vn that when she went to areas with F0 cases she was very scared and apprehensive. But then, after going to a number of blockades and being exposed to many F0s, she became “immune” to the feeling of fear…. Read full this story

