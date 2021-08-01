Vietnamese businesses lend hand to illegal cross-border apps

More than VND1 trillion has been paid by brands in Vietnam for ads on online video apps, social networks and online game apps that operate illegally, estimates the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC). Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung The figure shows that a lot of Vietnamese businesses are abetting illegal and anti-cultural activities. Vietnamese brands run ads on WeTV, IQIYI, Hunder Assassin It is easy to find video ads of well known brands such as Omo, Comfort, Clear, Sendo, and Bi do Alpha on cross-border apps such as IQIYI, WeTV, Egg Finder and Hunter Assassin. These are unlicensed apps for videos and video games, or in other words, games operating outside Vietnamese law. Vietnamese management agencies do not grant licenses to apps that have content or have ways of operation that do not serve community benefits, and do not observe Vietnamese laws. Many of the apps of this kind promote violence, titillate people, or provide wrong information distorting Vietnamese territorial sovereignty. The apps outside Vietnamese laws have been trying to penetrate Vietnam. It is estimated that in app markets, each app of this kind accesses several tens of thousands to several millions of users. There is… Read full this story

