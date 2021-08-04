Vietnam, U.S. continue to cooperate in settling war legacy

The event was attended by Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister and Head of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemicals (Steering Committee 701) Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien and U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, President pro Tempo of the U.S. Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. Speaking at the opening ceremony, U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy said that addressing war legacy has been one of significant cooperation fields between Vietnam and the U.S. and received much support from leaders of the two countries. The U.S. senator took this occasion to thank Vietnam for its efforts in searching for U.S. soldiers missing in action. He also emphasized the importance of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in searching for, collecting and verifying Vietnamese war martyrs signed during the recent official visit of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to Vietnam. This agreement has opened a new chapter in Vietnam-U.S. cooperation in settling war legacy, Senator Patrick Leahy added. In his speech at the webinar, Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien thanked the Government, Congress and people of the U.S. as well as other countries and international organizations worldwide for organizing… Read full this story

