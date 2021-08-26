Vietnam trip signals next chapter of bilateral relationship: U.S. Vice President

"We’ve had an enduring commitment to this relationship, because it matters to the people, to the security and to the prosperity of the American people. And we believe in the people of Vietnam," she said. Lauding achievements in the bilateral ties since the normalization, Harris said the two countries are strengthening their partnership and will take on the traditional issues and challenges, as well as those of the future. Saying that she knows the COVID-19 surge is the number one issue for the Vietnamese people right now, the Vice President informed that 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine had arrived in Vietnam on August 26 noon, raising the total vaccine doses the U.S. has shared with Vietnam to six million. The U.S. Vice President recalled Vietnam's support to the U.S. during the earliest days of the pandemic, and stressed that "we now are here for you in this moment of need." She also highlighted the opening of a new CDC Southeast Asia Regional Office in Hanoi. "We do intend and hope that the people of Vietnam know that we will be with you as you battle this surge," Harris said. According to the Vice President, even in the midst of… Read full this story
