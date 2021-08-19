Vietnam to prioritize vaccines, tax exemption, interest rate cuts

The MPI draft said the business sector played a key role in the country’s socio-economic development and was an important link in the production network, value chain and core force in creating material wealth. Seeing lower resilience of the business sector in a more complicated situation, the MPI, coordinating with relevant ministries, has studied and absorbed the opinions of the business community and associations, and developed a draft resolution to support and develop businesses from 2021 to 2025. Aiming to control the pandemic and to restore production and business activities as soon as possible, the draft plans to remove difficulties, obstacles and bottlenecks hindering production and the business activities of enterprises to minimize the number of enterprises temporarily shutting down, dissolving or going bankrupt. It plans to have 160,000 enterprises enjoying tax payment extensions, and exemption of taxes, fees and land rent reduction; 50,000 enterprises returning to operation; and hundreds of thousands of businesses having access to policies reducing electricity, water, telecommunications charges, and policies to support employees, employers and training of workers. So far, MPI representatives have asked businesses to put their employees and workers, especially in key economic regions, economic zones, and industrial parks, into priority groups for… Read full this story
