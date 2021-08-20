Vietnam seeks stronger cooperation with Middle East nations

Speaking at the event, Hieu underscored the importance of maintaining regular communications channels and coordination to foster ties between Vietnam and the regional countries. He highlighted encouraging results of cooperation between Vietnam and the Middle East countries despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 7.3 billion USD in two-way trade in the first half of this year, up 33.5 percent year on year. The two sides offered mutual support in the fight against the pandemic in various forms, including sharing experience in COVID-19 prevention and control, providing medical supplies and discussing the possibility of cooperation in vaccines and treatment. The diplomats congratulated Vietnam on its political, diplomatic and socio-economic achievements, as well as its successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly. The diplomats affirmed that they have always attached importance to promoting multifaceted collaboration with Vietnam and suggested measures to boost bilateral ties in the near future, such as enhancing online meetings between ministries and agencies, sharing information and consultations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control, offering mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, upholding existing mechanisms and soon finalizing negotiations to sign new deals and agreements, and organizing activities… Read full this story

