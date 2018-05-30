The Ministry of Science and Technology is calling for all individuals and organizations working in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in Vietnam to join the Vietnam-Australia Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network. Vietnamese technology companies have launched many products that apply AI technology to serve epidemic prevention. In the photo is an illustration of a project to recognize people wearing masks using AI. Within the framework of the program to promote the National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence, the Ministry of Science and Technology has launched the Vietnam Australia Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network (Vietnam – Australia AI). This network will gather individuals, businesses and organizations working in the field of Artificial Intelligence in Vietnam to cooperate with Australian partners. Vietnam – Australia AI is operated by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, in collaboration with FISU Club (Vietnam Informatics Association), which consists of members from faculties, institutes and training schools in information technology in Vietnam. The network is also accompanied by ASUS4 Innovation – A development assistance program worth AU$13.5 million to strengthen Vietnam’s innovation system. Initially, the Vietnam Australia AI will create opportunities for members to cooperate with Australian partners to update the situation of artificial intelligence in Vietnam,… Read full this story

Vietnam seeks experts to join Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Network have 279 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.