Vietnam reports 11,214 more Covid cases The Saigon Times A Covid-19 checkpoint in Thanh Hoa District of Long An Province. The Ministry of Health announced 11,214 fresh Covid-19 cases this evening, August 22, including six imported cases and 11,208 domestic cases found in 36 provinces and cities – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health announced 11,214 fresh Covid-19 cases this evening, August 22, including six imported cases and 11,208 domestic cases found in 36 provinces and cities. Of the domestic infections, the source of transmission of 6,387 cases remains unknown. HCMC, the current epicenter of the latest Covid resurgence, recorded 4,193 cases, followed by the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai with 3,795 cases and 849 cases, respectively. The rest were reported in 33 other localities across Vietnam. Over the past 24 hours, the number of locally-infected cases declined 91 cases. Specifically, HCMC saw an increase of 109 cases, Dong Nai and Tien Giang also saw their new cases jumping, while Binh Duong recorded a fall of 710 cases. On the same day, the Center for Disease Control of Soc Trang Province registered to add 138 domestic cases to the nation's tally. Besides this, the ministry… Read full this story

