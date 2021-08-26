AI Day 2021: The world’s best AI speakers announced Del Monte to joint venture with Vinamilk in the Philippines VIB receives 'Innovation in Digital Banking 2021' award from The Banker How to improve the quality of online education holistically Mastercard's Winnie Wong discusses Việt Nam's current transition from a cash-tied to a cashless country I n the first six months of 2021, revenue and gross profit of Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) experienced a sharp increase compared to the same period last year. Accompanied by good performance of production and business goals, the corporation has always actively contributed efforts in the community to fight the pandemic. Effective anti-pandemic plan, smooth production and business activities Since its outbreak at the beginning of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has developed in a complex fashion. Following the direction of the Government, VIMC has directed its members to develop an effective plan to both ensure safety for employees and perform production and business activities effectively, thereby maintaining production and growth of the corporation's order volume. As directed by VIMC, the "one-road-to-two-destinations" measure and other appropriate production and business measures have been applied to production of all VIMC members to minimize the negative impacts of the pandemic. For example, in spite of a large volume of… Read full this story

Vietnam Maritime Corporation helps community fight pandemic have 302 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.