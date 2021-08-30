Vietnam looks for growth opportunity in ASEAN Smart Cities Network

Vietnam has proposed an initiative on investment kits for ASEAN smart urban cities as a way for member countries to better assess the feasibility of smart city projects. Vietnam is committed to pushing for cooperation with members of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) and other partners to look for opportunities for growth. MoC’s representatives at the online event. Photo: MoC "The core goal of promoting smart cities is to improve people's living quality, for the development and advancement of humanity and country's sustainability." Deputy Director of the Urban Development Agency under the Ministry of Construction (MoC) Le Hoang Trung gave the remarks at the annual meeting of the 4 th ASCN which is held today [August 30]. The online event drew the participation of representatives from 26 city members of 10 ASEAN countries and other partners. The MoC and Hanoi, Danang, and Ho Chi Minh City represented Vietnam at the meeting. For the time being, Trung said Vietnam would focus on applying technologies to aid the Covid-19 fight. As half of the population in ASEAN is living in urban areas, which will be added another 70 million residents by 2025, Trung noted the urbanization should be carried out in… Read full this story

