Vietnam leads destinations for shifting Japanese investment

Vietnam has attracted Japanese investors through M&A deals Conditions in Vietnam lure investors So far, 37 Japanese enterprises have announced plans to move production to Vietnam in the context of post-pandemic supply chain shift. According to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, Vietnam is the best choice for Japanese companies seeking supply chain diversity. In 2020, 37 out of 81 Japanese enterprises joining the program wanted to invest in Vietnam. Thailand was second with 19 votes. The Japanese government is also focusing resources to help their businesses invest in Vietnam, specifically the US$2.3 billion support package of the supply chain diversification program. Most of the companies that received subsidies operate in the field of medical equipment manufacturing, semiconductors, phone components, air conditioners and power modules. Vietnam's 12 active free trade agreements (FTAs) are also an attractive lure for Japanese enterprises, providing tax reduction incentives for exporters of made-in-Vietnam goods to major markets around the world such as the US and Europe. Yet another consideration swaying Japanese firms are production costs compared to many other countries in the region, and the government is constantly improving business conditions, logistic infrastructure and technology platforms.

