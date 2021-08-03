Vietnam, France strengthen cooperation in U.N. peacekeeping operations

General Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VNDPKO) made that statement when talking about the fruitful cooperation of the two countries in the field over the past nearly ten years. Reporter: Vietnam and France have effectively cooperated in U.N. peacekeeping operations. What is the significance of this cooperation in Vietnam's preparations of forces to participate in U.N. peacekeeping operations in recent years? Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung: Joining the U.N. peacekeeping operations right in the first years when the U.N. established its first peacekeeping mission in 1948, France has many years of experience in organizing and directing forces participating in U.N. peacekeeping missions. Moreover, France has an important voice in the U.N. General Assembly; therefore, France's support for Vietnam's preparations of forces to participate in U.N. peacekeeping operations is very important. As of 2014, Vietnam was one of the three countries which had not had a U.N. peacekeeping force. The establishment of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Center (the forerunner of the VNDPKO) on May 27, 2014 captured much attention, support and cooperation from partner countries, including France. With great assistance from international friends, in June 2014, Vietnam dispatched two first officers to U.N. peacekeeping missions, a milestone demonstrating… Read full this story

