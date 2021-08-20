Vietnam and Belarus have been seeing growing cooperation in tourism over recent years, VNAT Vice Chairman Ha Van Sieu told the webinar which was held on August 17. Vietnam has become an increasingly popular destination among Belarusians for offering a wide variety of tours, especially beach and golf holidays as well as cultural and shopping tours, Sieu said. Belarus has been a favorite destination of many Vietnamese, not only because of the country’s rich culture and history, but also the strong connection of Vietnamese alumni in Belarus, according to Sieu. He further noted the fact that travel has become easier for travelers between the two nations as the Government of Vietnam has granted unilateral visa-free entry for Belarusians citizens for stays of no more than 15 days since July, 2015. The policy has been extended to the end of 2022. Thanks to the move, the number of Belarusian tourist arrivals in Vietnam was on a rise, from 10,500 in 2017 to 12,665 in 2019. However, the figure has failed to match great potential Vietnam and Belarus are holding for developing ties in tourism, the official emphasized. He urged the two sides to boost tourism promotion, enhance information exchange and increase… Read full this story

Vietnam, Belarus eye post-pandemic strong tourism link have 270 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.