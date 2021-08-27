Vietnam, Australia move to set up joint research center

They discussed and agreed on contents related to a project to set up a Vietnam-Australia research center, which aims to realize the Governments' joint statement. The project will be carried out by the HCMA and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, together with the Embassy of Australia in Vietnam. Sponsored by the Australian Government, the center will help Vietnam access and apply technical knowledge and skills to contribute to the sustainable economic development and comprehensive growth of the country, as well as the long-standing relations with Australia. The establishment of the center is to capitalize on the Australian side's professional level and experience in improving capacity for the future leaders of Vietnam and deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between ministries and sectors of the countries, Thang underlined. He attached importance to training cooperation up to international standards, which is suitable for Vietnam's current development conditions. In reply, Mudie spoke highly of the outcomes of the countries' cooperation in recent years. She said that future discussions will be needed with the engagement of ministries, departments and sectors. At the event, Thang thanked the Australian Government for its support for Vietnam in the COVID-19 fight and its commitment to… Read full this story

