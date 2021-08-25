Vietnam attends meetings of ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee

At the third meeting of the ACCC this year, countries welcomed progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, although many projects face difficulties in the context of COVID-19. Delegates focused on measures to roll out recommendations by the Mid Term Review and voiced opinions for the third draft of the Progress Review Report for the MPAC 2025 to submit to the 30th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) slated for October. Particularly, 14 out of 15 initiatives in the master plan's strategic areas, namely sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence and people mobility, are being carried out. The fourth meeting on Monitoring, Review and Evaluation (MRE) of the MPAC 2025 saw the participation of representatives from relevant agencies in the implementation of 15 initiatives in the MPAC 2025. With the projects' cross-sectoral and cross-pillar characteristics, MRE promotes cohesiveness between agencies and raises awareness of sharing responsibilities in the implementation of initiatives and projects of the MPAC 2025. It is also to discuss and seek solutions to challenges and obstacles in the MPAC 2025 implementation. At the ACC Consultations with Dialogue Partners and Other External Partners on Connectivity, heads of… Read full this story

