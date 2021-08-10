Farmers in the southern province of Đồng Nai are happy with increasing durian prices. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Văn Việt HÀ NỘI — Over 15 tonnes of Vietnamese frozen Ri6 durian exported to Australia by Ưu Đàm company sold out within only two days, reported the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia. Another batch of 45 tonnes still on the way to the country has also been fully ordered by stores. In October 2019, the office brought half a tonne of frozen durian to Australia for the first time for a promotional campaign, inviting locals to taste the fruit on an antique car on the streets of Sydney, which created a huge effect that even newspapers in the top durian exporting country reported about the event. With the slogan "Ri6 Durian – Another king", Vietnamese Ri6 durian became a phenomenon when some stores in Sydney complained to the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia because they were not approved by ASEAN Produce Company to distribute Ri6 durian. Despite the social distancing order in Australian cities since early 2021, Ri6 remains popular. The lowest floor price is up to 18.99 AUD (US$14) per kilo for whole frozen durian and 20-25 AUD per kilo… Read full this story

Việt Nam’s Ri6 durian sells well in Australia have 283 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.