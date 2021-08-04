Việt Nam’s manufacturing sees decline in output amid COVID-19 outbreak

The current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam leads to further disruption across the manufacturing sector during July. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) ticked up to 45.1 in July from 44.1 in June, signalling a marked deterioration in business conditions across the sector for the second month in a row. The latest survey from Nikkei and IHS Markit revealed on Monday that the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Việt Nam has led to disruptions across the manufacturing sector during July. Rates of decline in output and new orders increased from the previous month and employment was down sharply amid reports of temporary company closures and social distancing restrictions. Meanwhile, disruption was also felt in supply chains, with delivery times lengthening to the greatest extent in more than ten years of data collection. The rate of input cost inflation accelerated sharply, but efforts to secure orders meant that firms raised their selling prices at a relatively modest pace. "Anecdotal evidence from manufacturers highlighted the impact that the latest COVID-19 outbreak has had on operations. Some firms have been forced to close temporarily, while others are having to operate with reduced… Read full this story

