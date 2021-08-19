Việt Nam to run for Int’l Law Commission amid fierce competition

Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Thao, a member of the UN’s International Law Commission for the term 2017-2021. Photo baoquocte.vn In 2016, Dr. Nguyễn Hồng Thao became the first Vietnamese to be appointed as a member of the United Nations' International Law Commission, for the term 2017-2021. The International Law Commission (ILC) focuses on drafting international conventions and studying major issues of international law. It comprises 34 members elected every five years and working independently from the countries that nominate them. Dr. Thao has had experience in maritime affairs and diplomacy, with ambassador postings in Malaysia (2011-2014) and Kuwait (2014-2017). His main academic specialisations are in public international law, law of the sea, international organisations, international humanitarian and environmental law. In a recent interview with Thế giới & Việt Nam (The World & Vietnam Report), he shared details of his work, and preparation for being re-nominated to the position. How would you describe your first days at ILC? What is your relationship with other members of the Commission? It was a bit overwhelming the first time I met experts with great experience in international law. I have learned a lot from their research, books, reports, and international conventions. On the first day, I was… Read full this story

