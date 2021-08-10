Việt Nam Team overcome challenges for Tokyo Paralympics

Paralympics Võ Thanh Tùng is one of Việt Nam’s seven athletes to compete at the Tokyo Paralympic Games later this month. AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — A 15-strong contingent from Việt Nam Team has been putting in place the final touches for the Tokyo Paralympics Games. Seven athletes will compete in swimming, athletics and powerlifting. Việt Nam did have 16 athletes ready to compete, but many lost their places as training schedules and participation in other events was severely disrupted by COVID-19. For 18 months, they have practised under strict social distancing conditions but had no competitions to test their ability. Tournaments including the ASEAN ParaGames were either delayed or cancelled or it was difficult to find flights for athletes to take part in events abroad. Coach Đặng Văn Phúc said his track-and-field team had four athletes earning their Paralympics’ official slots. Now only javelin thrower Cao Ngọc Hùng and discus thrower Nguyễn Thị Hải can travel to Tokyo. The powerlifting team had then same problem. After all four athletes lost their places, defending champion Lê Văn Công and his female teammate Châu Hoàng Tuyết Loan received wild cards for the Games but Nguyễn Bình An and Đặng Thị Linh Phương could not attend. The swimming team also had to drop five… Read full this story

