Việt Nam starts clinical trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine ARCT-154

Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn (standing, first right) witnesses the ARCT-154 vaccine injection for a volunteer. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Medical University on Sunday started the phase 1 of clinical trial of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine named ARCT-154 vaccine with 100 volunteers from Hà Nội. The self-amplifying mRNA vaccine is developed by the US-based Arcturus Therapeutics who partners with VinGroup’s VinBioCare for support in clinical trials and manufacturing (at a facility in Hoà Lạc Hi-tech Park, Hà Nội). Professor Trần Văn Thuấn, Deputy Minister of Health, head of the health ministry’s special working group on clinical trial research and development of COVID-19 vaccines, expressed his joy when witnessing the first injection of the experimental for volunteers. “This vaccine is being tested at the Hà Nội Medical University, and we strongly believe and look forward to completing the research soon to promote domestic vaccine production,” he said. He adds that the health ministry hopes that the research process will complete its third phase by the end of the year, and Việt Nam could have more autonomy in vaccine supplies amid global shortage. The technology allows a lower dose of vaccine, while the immune stimulation… Read full this story

