Việt Nam sees second day with daily increase surpassing 10,000 cases

Hà Nội extends lockdown until September 6 amid complicated COVID-19 situation HCM City to begin strict lockdown from Monday, military forces to help supply food to people Ministry of Health issues new criteria for pandemic control HCM City applies stricter COVID-19 prevention measures from August 23 Nearly $40m in aid given to informal workers in 19 southern localities Health workers collect information before taking COVID-19 tests for people living in Nghĩa Đô Ward, Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District. The city is ramping up testing after dozens of new infections were reported daily in the last few days. VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded the biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 10,657 new infections including seven imported cases and 10,650 locally-transmitted ones, the Ministry of Health announced. A further 390 new deaths were announced on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,540. The southern province of Bình Dương, the country's second-largest COVID-19 hotspot, logged the highest number of new infections on Friday with 4,223 cases. HCM City, the largest COVID-19 hotspot in Việt Nam today reported 3,375 new cases. In the past 24 hours, Bình Dương's infections increased by 968 cases while HCM City's infections saw… Read full this story

