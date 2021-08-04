Việt Nam’s Olympics performance to be reviewed, experts call for bigger investment

Olympics Quách Thi Lan of Việt Nam competes in the women’s 400m hurdles semi-final on Monday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. AFP/VNA Photo Thanh Hà HÀ NỘI Under heavy rain, Quách Thị Lan tried her best but could not reach the final of the women’s 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. Lan was the last Vietnamese athlete at the Games but the most successful and her result was better than expected. A place in the semi-finals is the nation’s highest result in athletics at the Olympics in history. The Việt Nam Olympic team arrived home empty-handed after winning medals at all of the last three Olympics. Their incomplete mission highlighted Việt Nam’s weaknesses and the amount of work that needs to be done to fix its problems. Losses and hopes Việt Nam sent 18 athletes to compete in 11 sports in the Olympics. None of them were tasked with winning a medal but sports officials still hoped that they would have at least a weightlifting bronze to bring home. Two athletes Thạch Kim Tuấn and Hoàng Thị Duyên showed great potential in the lead up to the competition. However, both veteran Tuấn and newbie Duyên failed to shine as… Read full this story

