Việt Nam’s COVID-19 infections exceed 200,000 on August 7 evening

Over the past 12 hours, 3,540 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Việt Nam, making the number of infections in the country exceeds 200,000. Of the new cases this evening, 3,539 cases were domestically recorded, including HCM City (2,094), Đồng Nai (243), Long An (207), Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu (188), Khánh Hòa (167), Cần Thơ (141), Tây Ninh (134), Bình Thuận (61), Đồng Tháp (49), Bến Tre (49), Phú Yên (47), An Giang (31), Ninh Thuận (22), Gia Lai (17), Quảng Bình (15), Hà Nội (10), Quảng Nam (10), Hậu Giang (9), Hải Dương (8 ), Quảng Ngãi (7), Hà Tĩnh (6), Cà Mau (5), Thái Bình (4), Lào Cai (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Bình Phước (2), Thanh Hóa (2), Ninh Bình (2), Hà Giang (1), Hưng Yên (1). 348 cases were detected in the community. 4,305 more patients were given the all-clear. — VNS

