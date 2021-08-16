Việt Nam’s COVID-19 caseload tops 280,000, death toll surpasses 6,000

ICU wing for critical COVID-19 patients at a COVID-19 field hospital in Bình Chánh District, HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 8,652 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 283,696. Most were recorded in HCM City (3,341) and Bình Dương (2,522). Monday's announcement takes the total number of new infections in HCM City to 152,827 since the fourth wave began at the end of April. Also Monday, a further 368 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, mainly in HCM City and Bình Dương (315 and 29, respectively), pushing the national fatality total to 6,141, or 2.2 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The breakdown of the new infections by locality is: Long An (599), Đồng Nai (588), Khánh Hòa (262), Đồng Tháp (158), Tiền Giang (152), Vĩnh Long (131), Đà Nẵng (96), An Giang (87), Cần Thơ (86), Sóc Trăng (75), Trà Vinh (71), Phú Yên (62), Thừa Thiên Huế (60), Tây Ninh (52), Hà Nội (50), Bình Thuận (33), Kiên Giang (32), Ninh Thuận (27), Gia Lai (25), Nghệ An (24), Hà… Read full this story

