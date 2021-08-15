Việt Nam reports  9,580 new COVID cases on Sunday and 337 deaths

Đà Nẵng City's residents are tested for SARS-CoV-2. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam recorded 9,580 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, a reduction of 136 cases compared to the previous day. It was also announced that a further 337 people have died of coronavirus complications. The total number of infections now stands at 275,044, and the amount of fatalities, 5,774. Of the latest transmissions, just six were imported, and the rest discovered either in the community or already in locked down areas or quarantine zones. HCM City – Việt Nam’s current largest COVID-19 hotspot – recorded 4,516 cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương (2,358), Đồng Nai (546), and Long An (514), Đồng Tháp (271). The capital city of Hà Nội reported 39 new infections. The Ministry of Health said 5,519 people have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of fully recovered patients to 102,504. Among patients being treated, 589 are being cared for in ICU, while 18 are using machines to help them breathe. Việt Nam has so far administered 14,434,017 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 1,355,677 people have received both shots. — VNS

