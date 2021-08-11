Việt Nam reports 3,964 new cases and 342 new deaths on Wednesday evening

Việt Nam reports 3,964 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, including four imported and 3,960 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,288), Bình Dương (961), Đồng Nai (551), Long An (448), Đồng Tháp (176), Cần Thơ (103), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (79), Khánh Hòa (61), Đà Nẵng (56), Bình Thuận (41), An Giang (39), Hà Nội (37), Phú Yên (33), Bình Phước (19), Ninh Thuận (19), Nghệ An (14), Thanh Hóa (13), Quảng Ngãi (5), Hải Dương (4), Quảng Nam (4), Hà Tĩnh (2), Nam Định (2), Bạc Liêu (2), Thừa Thiên Huế (1), Quảng Trị (1), and Cà Mau (1). Of theses, 651 cases are detected in the community.
