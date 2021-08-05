Việt Nam reports 3,301 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday evening, including three imported cases and 3,298 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh City (1,537), Long An (526), Bình Dương (325), Đồng Nai (248), Khánh Hòa (96), Đồng Tháp (82), Bình Thuận (75), Hà Nội (69), Cần Thơ (52), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (46), Phú Yên (38), Bến Tre (36), Ninh Thuận (32), Gia Lai (24), Đắk Lắk (23), Hải Dương (21), Quảng Ngãi (10), Quảng Nam (9), Bình Phước (8 ), Thái Bình (7), Đắk Nông (7), Thừa Thiên Huế (6), Hà Tĩnh (5), Lào Cai (5), Quảng Bình (2), Bắc Ninh (2), Bắc Giang (2), Thanh Hóa (1), Hưng Yên (1), Yên Bái (1), Bạc Liêu (1), and Cà Mau (1). Of these, 554 cases are detected in the community.
- Viet Nam Energy Outlook Report 2019 announced
- Viet Nam seeks to provide fair treatment to ride-hailing, traditional taxi firms
- Viet Nam bets on success of SEZs
- Concerns over Viet Nam-EU FTA signing
- UAE Reportedly Requests Info on 19 Saudis' Bank Accounts Amid Corruption Probe
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Extended Theatrical Cut Reportedly Includes New 4-Minute Action Scene
- Ray Rice -- Report: Marries Fiancée As Assault Case Moves Forward
- Việt Nam have nothing to fear against Thailand: coach Park
- Việt Nam consumer confidence at record high: Nielsen study
- Việt Nam opposes China's disruption of oil and gas activities
Việt Nam reports 3,301 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday evening have 231 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.