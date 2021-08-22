Việt Nam reports 11,214 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 138 newly registered cases in Sóc Trăng Provinces from previous days. Among the new cases on Sunday, there are six imported and 11,208 local cases. The local cases are in Hồ Chí Minh (4,193), Bình Dương (3,795), Đồng Nai (849), Tiền Giang (709), Long An (365), Đà Nẵng (183), Khánh Hòa (160), Đồng Tháp (142), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (107), Cần Thơ (97), Tây Ninh (83), An Giang (69), Nghệ An (68), Vĩnh Long (49), Bình Thuận (47), Đắk Nông (39), Trà Vinh (39), Phú Yên (38), Bình Định (20), Hà Tĩnh (20), Quảng Nam (16), Kiên Giang (15), Sơn La (15), Đắk Lắk (12), Bắc Ninh (11), Hà Nội (11), Gia Lai (10), Cà Mau (10), Hậu Giang (7), Lào Cai (6), Bắc Giang (6), Ninh Thuận (5), Lạng Sơn (5), Quảng Ngãi (3), Quảng Trị (3), Thái Bình (1). Among these, 6,387 are detected in the community.

Việt Nam reports 11,352 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday have 225 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.