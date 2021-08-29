Việt Nam prepares for natural disasters amid COVID-19

People transfer goods to residents after floods in the central province of Hà Tĩnh in 2020. VNA/VNS Photo Công Tường HÀ NỘI — Local people need to be equipped with essential skills to cope with natural disasters, especially those in the mountainous, remote and ethnic areas, as more storms and floods are expected during the rest of this year, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. In the context of natural disasters and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee has issued an official document, asking provinces and cities to prepare response plans and scenarios for disasters and raise awareness of local people about survival skills. Since early this year, Việt Nam has had 53 light earthquakes, 105 hail storms and thunderstorms, 11 downpours and floods and 21 landslides. Between January-May this year, natural disasters have claimed 21 lives, injured 29 people, damaged over 4,300 houses and destroyed over 32,000 hectares of rice and crops. The economic loss due to natural disaster events amounted to about VNĐ119 billion in this period. According to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, it is likely that 12-14 storms and tropical depressions will occur in the South China Sea… Read full this story

