Việt Nam looks to become AI hub in ASEAN by 2030

Illustrative image — VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has issued a national strategy on the research, development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) till 2030 with a view to gradually turning Việt Nam into an innovation and AI hub in ASEAN and the world. Minister of Science and Technology Bùi Thế Duy said the strategy aims for Việt Nam to be among four leading countries in ASEAN and 50 nations globally in terms of AI research, development and application by 2030; build 10 prestigious AI trademarks in the region; and develop three national big data and high-performance computing centres. By 2030, Việt Nam will set up 50 interconnected open databases in economic sectors in service of the effort. To such end, the country is fine-tuning legal documents and creating a legal framework regarding AI, as well as promoting international cooperation in the field. Further attention should be paid to human resources training and building databases that are synchronous with computing infrastructure. Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out nearly two years ago, the application of AI in healthcare in Việt Nam has become a bright spot in the world. AI has helped ease burdens on medical workers and anti-pandemic… Read full this story

